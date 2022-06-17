PRIDE: West Seattle Junction flags will be up Saturday

As Pride month continues, you might have wondered if the West Seattle Junction Association will display rainbow flags again this year. Answer: Yes – they’ll be up for one day, 9 am-6 pm tomorrow (Saturday, June 18th). If you’re interested in helping place them and/or take them down, a few volunteer spots remain. This is the fourth year for the Junction Pride flags. (For upcoming Pride events in West Seattle, see this section of our Event Calendar.)
