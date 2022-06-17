PRIDE: West Seattle Junction flags will be up Saturday

(WSB file photo)

As Pride month continues, you might have wondered if the West Seattle Junction Association will display rainbow flags again this year. Answer: Yes – they’ll be up for one day, 9 am-6 pm tomorrow (Saturday, June 18th). If you’re interested in helping place them and/or take them down, a few volunteer spots remain. This is the fourth year for the Junction Pride flags. (For upcoming Pride events in West Seattle, see this section of our Event Calendar.)