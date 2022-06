8:31 PM: Thanks to Susan for the tip. 10 homes are without power in Upper Morgan. Susan reports, “Looks like and sounded like a transformer blew, in the alley between 38th & 39th and Morgan.”

9:13 PM: Short-lived outage, according to this update from Susan: “Wowser, they were quick. Truck got here 10 minutes ago and they are rolling out already.” The map hasn’t updated yet but Susan says the power’s back.