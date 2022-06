11-year-old Ashley is missing, after “taking off from West Seattle” early this morning, her father Justin says.

He says she is about 5′ tall and has cut her hair recently and is likely wearing a ball cap, dark blue Nike backpack, lighter blue Santa Cruz hoodie, ripped jeans, black Jordans. She might be traveling by bus as she is familiar with the system. If you see her, please contact police and refer to missing-persons case 2022-165292. You can also contact him at 360-522-1796