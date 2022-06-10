Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday’s sunset sunbreak, photographed by Jan Pendergrass)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

DISCOVERY SHOP’S BIG SALE: Nonprofit Junction shop benefiting the American Cancer Society has a 50 percent discount storewide sale today and Saturday. Open 10 am-4:30 pm today. (4535 California SW)

‘BUY A MEAL, GIVE A MEAL’: 10 am-3:30 pm, Chef Gino Williamson of The Home Skillit is selling food outside Roxy’s (2823 SW Roxbury) again today to raise money for meals he and his daughter will be serving to unsheltered people downtown this weekend – here’s the flyer.

DONUT FUNDRAISER: 3:45-4:30 pm, the Madison Middle School PTSA will be back outside the school (3429 45th SW) selling Krispy Kreme donuts by the dozen as a fundraiser.

TASTING: 4-6 pm at West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW; WSB sponsor), a single-malt whiskey tasting – you’re invited “to experience the new innovative whiskey from Seattle’s own Westland Distillery.”

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: 4-6 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), open to all 12+ interested in Magic: The Gathering.

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: Monthly musical event at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm. No cover, all ages.

GRADUATION: The ceremony for Seattle Lutheran High School‘s final graduating class is at 7:30 pm in the school gym (4100 SW Genesee).

BENEFIT SHOW: $5 of each $15 ticket for tonight’s 8 pm show at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) goes to Children’s Hospital. Performing are Wesley of the Wolves, Night of Al, Oliver Amatist, Shawn Rose.

