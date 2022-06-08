From jobs to politics to music, here’s the list for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Shield Bug, photographed in West Seattle by Steve Bender)

Here’s what’s ahead for today/tonight:

JOB FAIR: King County Parks is sponsoring its annual multi-employer job fair at Steve Cox Memorial Park, 3-5 pm. (1321 SW 102nd, White Center)

ENDORSEMENTS: Now that the fields are set for the August primaries, members of our area’s largest political group, the 34th District Democrats, are set to decide tonight which candidates they’re supporting. The online meeting starts at 6:30 pm; the registration link is in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm on Wednesdays, Kimball and The Fugitive Trio play live at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

TRIVIA x 2: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!