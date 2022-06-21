Finalists to be announced in the ‘other’ police-chief search

The Seattle Police Department is actually one of two local PDs with a chief search under way. The Port of Seattle also is without a permanent police chief at the moment, but it’s getting closer to a hire, and that’s of interest with the Port PD’s jurisdiction including Terminal 5 and other sites here in West Seattle. This week, the port is expected to announce finalists for the job, and next Monday, the finalists are expected to answer questions at an online public forum. The previous chief was fired last fall, more than a year after he was placed on leave during what regional media described as a misconduct investigation. Mike Villa has been serving as interim chief. The port’s webpage about the chief search has information on how to watch the finalists’ forum at 4:30 pm June 27th, and how to send advance questions (requested by tomorrow).