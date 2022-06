8:48 AM: Thanks to Bill Schrier for the photo, and to others for the tips. That car-on-side crash happened on California at Stevens, by West Seattle High School. We’re told no one is seriously hurt. SFD initially dispatched a large response; all but one unit was canceled literally one minute later, according to the incident log, and that one left the scene after 14 minutes.

9:30 AM: Scene is clear.