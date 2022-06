This is the second weekend of the short summer season for the DubSea Fish Sticks, playing at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. If you’re up for going to tomorrow night’s game, you can buy tickets through a special link and do some good for the youth players of West Seattle Baseball! The Fish Sticks face the Redmond Dudes at 6:05 pm Saturday (June 11th) and you can get those special tickets right now by going here.