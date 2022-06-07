7 for your West Seattle Monday

(WSB photo – seen in Gatewood)

Here’s what’s happening today, including ways to cool off:

SHOP! From Emerald Water Anglers (4502 SW Oregon, WSB sponsor), “Monday, June 27th, is NationNational Women’s Fly Fishing Day! We are celebrating with 20% off all women’s apparel and equiptment. Come by and see us!” Open until 6 tonight.

WADE! As noted last night, two more local city-run wading pools open today, so EC Hughes (above) at 2805 SW Holden will be open noon-7 pm; same hours for South Park at 8319 8th Ave. S. And Lincoln Park at 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW is open noon-7 too.

SWIM! Colman Pool on the Lincoln Park shore is also open noon-7 pm.

PORT POLICE CHIEF CANDIDATES: 4:30 pm online, the two finalists for Port of Seattle police chief – Interim Chief Mike Villa and Seattle Police Capt. Eric Sano – will answer questions during a community forum. Info including the registration link is in our calendar listing.

ZEN SITTING/MEDITATION: Free weekly event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm.

FREE-PLAY PINBALL: The Admiral Pub‘s 16 pinball machines are open for free play 7-10 pm Mondays. (2306 California SW)

TRIVIA X 3: Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

