2 DAYS AWAY! Last-minute notes for 2022 Loop the ‘Lupe

(WSB photo from 2019 Loop the ‘Lupe)

Even if you’re not registered yet, it’s not too late to get in on this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe, four events this Saturday (June 4th) at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle). For one, you can still register online – price goes up tonight at midnight. You can get a discount if you sign up for Loop the ‘Lupe AND July 23rd’s Float Dodger 5K (look for the bundling option here). Packet pickup is tomorrow, 4-6 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for those who have registered by then – and your bib number will be good for a discount on shoes and running gear while you’re at WSR. You can also wait to get your packet on race day, and if you decide to wait until then to sign up, on-site registration starts at 10 am. (Event schedule: 11 am obstacle-course start, 11:45 am 5K, noon Senior Saunter, 1 pm Youth Dash.) One more thing – even if you’re not running/walking/etc., you are invited to the barbecue and beer garden – $4 burgers/hot dogs and $5 Georgetown beer), with live music from West Seattle School of Rock. You can also donate on-site to the Loop the ‘Lupe beneficiary, Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s community programs (explained here).