(WSB photos)

West Seattle has another Little Free Art Gallery. This one’s at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), “made by an awesome customer,” explains C & P co-proprietor Cameron Moores.

You’ll find it on C & P’s covered outdoor north-side porch. Cameron adds, “Anyone is welcome to contribute art or take some home.” P.S. If you’re in the mood for beverages and/or art, C & P is open today until 6 pm.