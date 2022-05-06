WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run driver crashes in stolen car

Police are on the scene of a crash at 18th/Henderson involving a stolen car (above). According to emergency-radio traffic we were monitoring before the crash, the car drew the attention of an officer responding to something else. He was following it for a while, then lost track of it – until discovering it had crashed into other vehicles at 18th/Henderson. The driver, described so far only as “a white female,” ran. According to subsequent radio communication, the car, a beige Toyota Camry, was reported stolen from Federal Way. At the scene, our photographer was told that the Camry driver clipped at least two other vehicles, including this one:

Finally, the driver hit a Honda, pushing it up onto the sidewalk. No injuries reported at this point.