WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning shooting, robbery

Information on both of these incidents early this morning is from Seattle Police preliminary summaries:

SHOOTING: Someone got shot east of The Junction but police didn’t hear about it until after the victim showed up at a Burien hospital, according to this summary:

(At 2:30 am today), a suspect was heckling females at the Corner Pocket Billiards located at 4300 SW Alaska St. A male intervened and a disturbance ensued. The intervening male victim left the establishment and went to the parking lot at an apartment building located in the area of 38 Ave SW/SW Oregon St. The victim saw a black Escalade circle the block a couple of times. A short time later, the victim heard a gunshot, and he was struck in the left shoulder. The victim was transported to St Anne in Burien, and SPD was notified about the incident by King County. Officers didn’t locate a crime scene.

If you have any information, the incident # is 22-130528.

ROBBERY: The victim in this also told police that a bar dispute might have factored into it. The summary:

(At 2:52 am today), officers responded to the 4000 block of 26th Avenue SW to a report of a strong-armed robbery of a purse. Victim was outside her residence when a suspect got out of a waiting car and grabbed victim’s purse. The pair struggled over the purse, with the victim falling to the ground. Suspect got back in the car with the purse and left the area. Victim managed to keep almost the entire contents of her purse. Suspect dropped his cell phone. A witness/friend of the victim told officers that the incident may have been a follow-up to an altercation at a bar earlier in the evening.

The bar in that summary was not identified. The SPD incident # is 22-130520.