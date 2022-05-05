Visit a West Seattle fire station on Neighbor Day

(WSB file photo)

We can’t guarantee you’ll get to sit inside a fire engine, but all five of West Seattle’s fire stations will be open to the public 11 am-1 pm Saturday (May 7th) for the citywide celebration of Neighbor Day. They are:

–Fire Station 11 in Highland Park (16th/Holden)

–Fire Station 29 in North Admiral (2139 Ferry SW)

–Fire Station 32 in The Triangle (38th/Alaska)

–Fire Station 36 by the bridge (3600 23rd SW)

–Fire Station 37 in Sunrise Heights (35th/Holden)

SFD says everyone’s welcome and encouraged to visit, but just remember the firefighters are still on duty in case of an emergency, so there’s a chance they might have to suit up and head out while you’re there.