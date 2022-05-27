West Seattle, Washington

28 Saturday

58℉

VIDEO: Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School students protest gun violence, asking ‘How Many More?’

May 27, 2022 5:57 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle protests | West Seattle schools

Students across the country continued demonstrations today to plead for an end to gun violence, three days after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Among today’s protests was a walkout this morning organized by the Student Council at Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School. Participating students left their classrooms at 9 am to demonstrate outside the school at 20th and Roxbury.

They began with a prayer, followed by a student-written poem:

Walker Mae read the poem, “How Many More?” (the author wished to be anonymous), after Rianna led the prayer. Then the students stood in silence for 10 minutes.

Rianna is the Student Council president and invited us to cover the demonstration, explaining, “We are demonstrating that we are against school shootings, gun violence, and to show support to all the lives lost due to this tragedy.”

Share This

No Replies to "VIDEO: Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School students protest gun violence, asking 'How Many More?'"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.