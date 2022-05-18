TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch, with wind

6:02 AM: Good morning; welcome to Wednesday, May 18th.

WEATHER

The National Weather Service predicts windy, damp weather, with a Wind Advisory in effect, wind from the SW with possible gusts to 45 mph, high in the 60s. (Yesterday hit 61, six degrees below the seasonal norm.)

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule, but watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

No midday West Seattle Water Taxi service – possibly again tomorrow, as announced – we’ll be checking today.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BICYCLING

Friday is Bike Everywhere Day, and West Seattle Bike Connections is co-sponsoring a station under the bridge for both major commute periods – 6 to 9 am and 4 to 7 pm.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

786th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.