TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning and welcome to Thursday, May 5th.

WEATHER

The National Weather Service predicts rain “at times” today – high in the 50s.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi, which is operated by Metro, is now on the summer schedule – including later evening runs on Fridays and Saturdays.

Use an ORCA card? Start thinking about the changes ahead.

Ferries: WSF continues using the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

ROAD WORK

Early alert for the weekend: Closure of 3 left lanes on SB I-5 between I-90 and S. Spokane for pavement and expansion joint repairs. 10 pm Friday to 5 am Monday.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

773rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.