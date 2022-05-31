UPDATE: ‘Rescue extrication’ response for car-on-side crash on Avalon Way

8:36 PM: Police and fire are responding to what’s reported to be a flipped-car crash in the 3000 block of SW Avalon Way. It was reported as an SUV car that flipped after hitting a parked car. Updates to come.

8:41 PM: SFD describes it as a vehicle on its side with one person trapped. Avalon is closed at the scene.

9:08 PM: Thanks to Sarah for the photo above. The person in the vehicle is out and being taken to hospital via AMR ambulance.

9:33 PM: We noted on arrival that the vehicle that went on its side is a commercial vehicle, marked for Signal Security. We’re following up with SFD regarding the victim’s condition.