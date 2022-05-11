THURSDAY: West Seattle Art Walk, May edition!

Tomorrow night (Thursday, May 12th), you’re invited to get out to explore and enjoy local art, during the May edition of the West Seattle Art Walk. Above is this quarter’s list of venues – both those hosting art and those offering food/drink specials to people who are out and about on Art Walk night. For specifics – like artists, receptions, hours – you can check this month’s preview on the WSAW website. One highlight: Lake Washington Physical Therapy (1309 Harbor Avenue SW; WSB sponsor) across from Don Armeni Boat Ramp is opening its doors for its quarterly Art Walk reception, spotlighting the group show “Sky” (previewed here) – stop in 7-8 pm to enjoy the art, and the view. Lots of other highlights from Admiral in the north to Arbor Heights in the south – browse the preview and make your Thursday night plan!