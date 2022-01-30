WEST SEATTLE ART: Video tour of ‘Sky’ display inside Lake Washington Physical Therapy

Need a little color after this gray day? Mark Bouma from Lake Washington Physical Therapy‘s West Seattle clinic (WSB sponsor) shares that video of a new display on their walls, “Sky.” It’s work by seven artists, interpreting the title subject; see the list and descriptions here. You can admire the art at the clinic (1309 Harbor Avenue SW) until April, including during the West Seattle Art Walk (next one is February 10th). Also note that all the art is for sale!