THIS WEEKEND: Peony Festival @ Seattle Chinese Garden

(2019 photo by David Hutchinson)

If you’ve looked at our West Seattle Event Calendar for this weekend, you know this weekend has a long list of possibilities. If you’re planning to spend extra time with your mom on or before Mother’s Day, one standout option is the Peony Festival at the Seattle Chinese Garden. The garden’s at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. The festival’s happening both days this weekend, 10 am-4 pm Saturday and Sunday, with live performances noon-3 pm, starting with a noon Lion Dance on Saturday. The first day also includes a tree-peony sale (while they last). More info here!