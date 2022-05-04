SOCCER: Chief Sealth IHS wins annual match vs. West Seattle HS

(Photo by Barry J. White)

Even the coin toss had a backstory when Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School played a crosstown-competition soccer match this afternoon at Walt Hundley Playfield. Barry J. White tells it:

Captains Asael Garcia and Jerome Schroeder of Chief Sealth (L) met West Seattle captain Charlie Dyer (R) for the coin toss. For Schroeder and Dyer, it was was the final meeting of a long and successful youth career. Both players started in the West Seattle Soccer Club and played at Madison Middle School and regional Select and Premier clubs before becoming among the most accomplished goalkeepers each high school program has produced.

(This photo and next by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

As for the game – Barry has that story too: