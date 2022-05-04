SOCCER: Chief Sealth IHS wins annual match vs. West Seattle HS

Even the coin toss had a backstory when Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School played a crosstown-competition soccer match this afternoon at Walt Hundley Playfield. Barry J. White tells it:
Captains Asael Garcia and Jerome Schroeder of Chief Sealth (L) met West Seattle captain Charlie Dyer (R) for the coin toss. For Schroeder and Dyer, it was was the final meeting of a long and successful youth career. Both players started in the West Seattle Soccer Club and played at Madison Middle School and regional Select and Premier clubs before becoming among the most accomplished goalkeepers each high school program has produced.
(This photo and next by WSB’s Patrick Sand)
As for the game – Barry has that story too:
Chief Sealth scraped out a 2-1 win over West Seattle in an entertaining and hard-fought edition of their annual rivalry. The Wildcats went ahead midway through the first half when Oscar Callahan got on the end of a lofted ball into the box to poke it home. An active Wildcat defense largely denied the Seahawks good looks at goal until coughing up a penalty near the stroke of halftime. But Dyer comfortably saved the spot kick and the score remained 1-0 at the break.
Waves of Seahawk pressure in the second half finally broke the Wildcat defense. Nico Americo rounded his man midway through the half and beat Dyer at his near post. Moments later Dani Cabrera bundled home a loose ball off a corner kick and Chief Sealth had their first lead. The Wildcats applied late pressure but couldn’t conjure the equalizer.
A West Seattle team in transition came into the game already out of playoff contention and will play a consolation game Friday. Chief Sealth enjoyed a stellar 11-1-3 (W/L/D) season, finishing third in the Metro League and ranked #9 in the state. Metro League playoffs begin Friday.
