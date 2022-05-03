School schedule change info, Fauntleroy Food Fest, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Ducklings on Seola Pond, photographed by Jim Clark)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CITY COUNCIL: Their weekly meeting is at 2 pm, online. The agenda explains how to comment; Seattle Channel is where to watch.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads this long-running weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

INFO SESSION ABOUT SCHOOL-SCHEDULE CHANGES: Less than two weeks after the Seattle Public Schools proposal to switch to a three-tier schedule came to light, the School Board will take it up tomorrow. In advance of that, the district is offering an online “information session” for families at 5:30 pm today – this page should show the link before the event.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION FOOD FEST: 6 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy‘s Emerald Room, people who live/work/study in Fauntleroy can come learn about their community council and local nonprofits, while sampling bites from local eateries. 7 pm is the FCA’s annual business meeting, including the board election. (9131 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO CLUB: May classes begin at 6 pm tonight at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW) – info’s in our calendar listing.

1ST OPEN MIC @ OTTER ON THE ROCKS: Be among the first to perform at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way) – signups at 6, performances start at 7.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

See more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!