7:59 PM: SFD has sent a “scenes of violence” response to a report of a possible shooting victim in the 2500 block of Harbor Avenue SW. Police are there investigating. Updates to come.

8:02 PM: So far officers are telling dispatch that this appears to be unfounded – a report of a “flash” was instead a motorcyclist clipping an RV and causing sparks. (added) The SFD response has been canceled.