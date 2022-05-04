4 DAYS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day updates, including the forecast

We’re now four days away from the planned return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with more than 300 sales of all sizes registered for Saturday (May 14th), as shown on the map. Before we get to tonight’s featured list, a word about the weather. Yes, right now the forecast suggests rain is likely on Saturday. In 17 years, we’ve never had a rainout on WSCGSD; not to say it’s been completely dry – one year had some morning showers, but sellers and buyers carried on. So this has been an implicit “rain or shine” event, though we’ve never explicitly stated that (unlike the Garage Sale Day that inspired WSCGSD’s founders, in Phinney/Greenwood, where the registration form does declare it “will be held rain or shine”). Regardless, Tuesday is too early for the Saturday forecast to be locked in, especially in this unusual spring, where almost every day starts with a partly-to-mostly cloudy forecast, yet the sun often manages to break through in a big way.

Meantime, after rolling out the benefit-sales list last night, tonight we’re featuring business sales:

#4 – Wanderlust Nursery (plants)

#8 – David Robertson Design (staging company)

#97 – Hotwire Coffee (hosting multiple sellers)

#108 – Click! Design That Fits (loft sale)

#156 – Freshy’s (hosting multiple sellers)

#252 – C & P Coffee Company (hosting arts/crafts sale)

#253 – Thunder Road Guitars (annual WSCGSD sale)

#291 – Heartbeet/Youngstown Coffee (used restaurant items)

More WSCGSD news tomorrow, and see the map page for late updates to the list.