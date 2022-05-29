HAPPENING NOW: Poppies at West Seattle’s American Legion Post 160

Another veterans’ organization is offering Memorial Day poppies as a fundraiser. Here’s the announcement we received this morning from Keith Hughes, American Legion Post 160 commander:

The American Legion will have Poppies at the American Legion Hall at 3618 SW Alaska St on Sunday and Monday, 10 am to 4 pm. Drive up at the curb or drive in. Donations all go to direct support of Vets and their families for emergency financial support during these hard times.

Look for the canopy right out front on the westbound side of SW Alaska just east of 37th SW.