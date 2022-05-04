HAPPENING NOW: Gatewood Elementary’s online auction

In the mood to shop? Buy something a local business donated to help a school! Bidding is on right now to benefit Gatewood Elementary – here’s the announcement:

Bid Now on the Gatewood Online Silent Auction!

The Gatewood Elementary Online Silent Auction is on now, and anyone can bid! The theme, Gatewood Literary Society, celebrates our students through the lens of magical books, well-loved stories, and never-ending imagination. On top of sporting events, great gift packages by local businesses, excellent wines, award-winning beers (like this rare find you can’t get in Washington State) and cabin rentals – we have an array of imaginative books to encourage your child’s love of reading.

All proceeds go to the Gatewood PTA and supports our West Seattle Community. You can start bidding here: gatewood2022.ggo.bid