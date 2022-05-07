HAPPENING NOW: Free Comic Book Day 2022 at Tails to Astonish

Big day at West Seattle’s only comic-book store, Tails to Astonish (just south of The Junction at 4850 California SW; WSB sponsor). It’s the first Free Comic Book Day – a nationwide event – since Nicole and Shaun Duff opened Tails to Astonish:

Along with the store’s regular merchandise, today you’ll find, yes, free comic books! 1 free per person, 2 more free with a $10 purchase, and “all $1 comics, as well as comic sets, are buy 2 get 1 FREE!”

Tails to Astonish is open until 7 pm tonight.