UPDATE: Gunfire investigation in North Delridge

7:41 PM: Thanks to Tony for the photo, and to everyone who’s texted. Also happening right now, police are investigating gunfire in North Delridge. No injuries reported but as Tony’s photo shows, they’ve found shell casings. This is reported to be in the 25th/Dakota vicinity. We’re on our way to see what else we can find out.

7:59 PM: We’ve confirmed no one was hit. Police say a particular residence seemed to be the target; they’re wrapping up their investigation. According to Tony, the shooter was described as “last seen heading south on 26th Ave SW. Green slides, black hoody with ‘Respect’ on the back in red/white. Seen taking off an old-school full-face ski mask.”

8:06 PM: Dispatch has told officers someone in the targeted residential building (which we’ve heard described as a duplex) called in to say they found a bullet in their home.

8:45 PM: No additional info, but if you have anything to add to the police investigation, here’s the incident number to refer to when contacting them: 22-129315.