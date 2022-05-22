West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Gunfire investigation in North Delridge

May 22, 2022 7:41 pm
7:41 PM: Thanks to Tony for the photo, and to everyone who’s texted. Also happening right now, police are investigating gunfire in North Delridge. No injuries reported but as Tony’s photo shows, they’ve found shell casings. This is reported to be in the 25th/Dakota vicinity. We’re on our way to see what else we can find out.

7:59 PM: We’ve confirmed no one was hit. Police say a particular residence seemed to be the target; they’re wrapping up their investigation. According to Tony, the shooter was described as “last seen heading south on 26th Ave SW. Green slides, black hoody with ‘Respect’ on the back in red/white. Seen taking off an old-school full-face ski mask.”

8:06 PM: Dispatch has told officers someone in the targeted residential building (which we’ve heard described as a duplex) called in to say they found a bullet in their home.

8:45 PM: No additional info, but if you have anything to add to the police investigation, here’s the incident number to refer to when contacting them: 22-129315.

  • Chris Coulter May 22, 2022 (7:46 pm)
    Called this one in. Lots of neighbors out talking about what happened. We are tired of the shootings in our small Youngstown Neighborhood. 3rd one this year that I am aware of. I have emailed Lisa Herbold. Let’s see if she will act on our behalf.

    • Jason Street May 22, 2022 (8:10 pm)
      She won’t. Why would she? She has no power.

    • Jeff May 22, 2022 (8:19 pm)
      She will absolutely address it verbally but looking at the efficacy of her actions over the past six years, we may have to look elsewhere for change. I appreciate her ability to articulate a vision and time spent attempting to serve our community but I’ve lost faith in her ability to execute. Things have not gotten better under her leadership.  

    • Jc May 22, 2022 (8:28 pm)
      Third one in the last 2 months! 2nd one in the last 8 days. 

