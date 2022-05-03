West Seattle, Washington

03 Tuesday

From White Center Now: Interim King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall nominated for permanent job

May 3, 2022 12:38 pm
(Photo by Patrick Sand for WSB/WCN)

This morning at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, Interim King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall was introduced by County Executive Dow Constantine as his choice for the permanent job. If confirmed by the King County Council, she will be the county’s next appointed sheriff, succeeding its last elected sheriff, Mitzi Johanknecht, a West Seattleite whose term ended last year. Voters approved the switch from electing to appointing a sheriff. We were at the announcement for partner site White Center Now; you can see the coverage, with video, by going here.

2 Replies to "From <i>White Center Now</i>: Interim King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall nominated for permanent job"

  • Millie May 3, 2022 (12:54 pm)
    Congratulations to Sheriff Cole-Tindall!    Just a clarification, the Sheriff was an appointed position under the under the original County Charter.  Former Sheriff David Reichert was appointed and later elected by the King County citizens after a Charter amendment approved by voters.

    • WSB May 3, 2022 (1:07 pm)
      Sorry, first meant “first under new rules” but I’ll find some other way to word it.

