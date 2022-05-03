(Photo by Patrick Sand for WSB/WCN)

This morning at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, Interim King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall was introduced by County Executive Dow Constantine as his choice for the permanent job. If confirmed by the King County Council, she will be the county’s next appointed sheriff, succeeding its last elected sheriff, Mitzi Johanknecht, a West Seattleite whose term ended last year. Voters approved the switch from electing to appointing a sheriff. We were at the announcement for partner site White Center Now; you can see the coverage, with video, by going here.