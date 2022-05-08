CORONAVIRUS: This week’s check of West Seattle and countywide trends

We’re still checking countywide and West Seattle COVID stats at the end of each weekend, so here are the current trends: Cases are up countywide for a seventh week, at a slower rate; hospitalizations are barely above the previous week; deaths continue decreasing. Here are the specifics, from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*16 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 946 new daily cases countywide (up from 796 when we checked a week ago)

*1 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 11 new hospitalizations daily (up from 10 a week ago)

*6 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 1 death daily (same as the two-week average last week)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*687 cases between 4/18 and 5/02, up from 435 between 4/3 and 4/17

*5 hospitalizations between 4/18 and 5/02, down from 6 between 4/3 and 4/17

*No deaths between 4/18 and 5/02, same as between 4/3 and 4/17

And checking vaccination rates:

*80.9 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (unchanged from a week ago)

*85.7 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*48.8 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .2% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 88% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 52.9% have had a booster

98116 – 92.8% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 64.6% have had a booster

98126 – 83.5% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 54.7% have had a booster

98136 – 93.7% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 67.8% have had a booster

98146 – 83.1% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 47.8% have had a booster

VACCINATION AND TESTING, UPDATED HOURS: No pop-up clinics on the near-future schedule, so you can look for vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. If you want to get tested and don’t have a kit at home, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays), the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday), and the Curative van at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury, 8 am-noon Tuesday-Friday). … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.