Community Garage Sale Day & other notes for your West Seattle Saturday

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s what you should know as we get Saturday started:

ROAD-WORK NOTE: Today SDOT will “be replacing three traffic signs on SW Spokane St in the eastbound direction near 26th Ave SW. We anticipate this work to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 5 PM. We’ll need to reduce the two travel lanes to a single lane and there may be delays for people driving.”

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY: Today’s the day! 9 am-3 pm, ~300 sales all around the peninsula, with some starting earlier and some ending later. You can browse them all on the WSCGSD map page here, which has clickable and printable versions of the map and listings (plus last-minute updates and changes). One sale (#272) even includes a car:

Benefit sales, business sales, plant sales, block sales, unusual items – those lists are all linked on the map page. This is the first WSCGSD since 2019; we’ll be covering it as it happens here on WSB – you’re also invited to keep an eye on our Instagram feed for “Stories” from some of the sales, and we’ll be tweeting too.

STAMP OUT HUNGER: Also returning this year, the door-to-door food drive, with your USPS carrier picking up a bag of nonperishable food you leave by your mailbox today.

ARTS, CRAFTS, AND CAKE: While you’re at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the arts/crafts sale that’s #252 on the Garage Sale Day map, enjoy the Lovely and Dapper Desserts pop-up, with personal-size cakes, 9 am-2 pm.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, it’s the return of this market to the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW).

PUGET RIDGE WALKING TOUR: Meet at 10 am at the north entrance to South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) for this free, all-ages, guided 2.75-mile walk.

PUGET SOUND LOCAL YARN TOUR: Another epic day at Seattle Yarn (5633 California SW), open 10 am-6 pm today for the second-to-last day of the tour.

LIVE MORNING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: Arts, crafts, cake, AND music! 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

NATIVE PLANT PALOOZA: 11 am-1 pm activity for kids and families at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens).

SEATTLE BEER WEEK AT BEVERIDGE PLACE PUB: Play “Barleywood Squares” noon-3 pm! (6413 California SW)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

BIKE AND BREW RIDE: Join West Seattle Bike Connections for this ride – meet at 1 pm at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW).

WINE TIME: Ready to relax post-garage sale(s)? The Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, for tasting or by-the-glass/by-the-bottle wine.

FILL THE GOODWILL TRUCK: 2-5 pm at Lafayette Elementary (2645 California SW), ready for Garage Sale Day leftovers and your donations, to benefit the Lafayette PTA. (For other donation opportunities, go here.)

SEATTLE BEER WEEK AT OUNCES: Open 2-10 pm today, with beer plus … a mobile spa! (3809 Delridge Way SW)

OPEN MIC: You can perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

BASEBALL: West Seattle High School plays Eastside Catholic for the Metro League championship, 7 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd).

EVENING MUSIC @ C & P COFFEE: Roo Forrest & Friends at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, no cover.

THREE BANDS AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, rock out at 8 with Triacs, Alt Vault, Bennycamps and the Bastards at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW). 21+. $10.

INSTRUMENTS OF CHANGE: No more tickets for the in-person event, but you can be part of the online program/auction tonight, 7:15 pm, benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank‘s work fighting hunger and homelessness. Go here.

‘ALMA’ AT ARTSWEST: Seattle premiere run for Benjamin Benne‘s play! 7:30 pm curtain at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Get your ticket(s) here.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Saturday’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!