BIZNOTE: Click! Design That Fits has something new available for purchase – the entire shop

(Photo courtesy Click! Design That Fits)

After almost two decades in West Seattle, first in Admiral and then The Junction, Click! Design That Fits (WSB’s longest-running sponsor) is looking for new ownership.

Click! proprietor John Smersh made the announcement this morning: “Our sweet little shop (dare we say neighborhood gem?) is seeking a new owner who will continue to share thoughtfully designed, contemporary goods with our community … someone in our community who shares our vision, values, and aesthetic and has dreams of thriving in local, independent retail.”

From the announcement, the backstory:

John and Frances Smersh grew Click! Design That Fits from its humble beginnings as an extension of Frances’s jewelry business in the Admiral District to the well respected Junction destination you know and love. From the beginning, our hope was to find someone to take it over when the time came that we were ready to move on to our next adventure. Frances’s diagnosis of Young Onset Alzheimer’s Disease in 2015 at age 48 meant a significant plot twist in our narrative. Shortly after diagnosis, our incredible crew stepped up, taking over day to day operations and allowing John to focus on his caregiving responsibilities as Frances’s disease progressed. Many of you likely saw John and Frances at Click! during that time, as her desire to stay connected with her community continued throughout it all. Frances passed away last September, and John and the Click! fam have been beyond blessed with so much continued love and support from all of you. We’re ready to pass the torch and keep the love-fest going. It’s time for Click! to transition to new ownership. From the start, Click! has represented community and connection. For over 17 years we’ve been building relationships between the often overlapping groups of our designers/maker/artist colleagues and vendors, our neighbors in West Seattle and beyond, and our staff-crew-fam. These connections have allowed us to survive and thrive, even in times of hardship. It would not be surprising if our next owner is already a part of this community, or connected to someone who is.

The original home of Click! was 2210 California SW (now Zelda Zonk Consignment); in 2010, the Smershes moved the shop south to a larger space at 4540 California SW, where that “community and connection” has included countless in-store events, from West Seattle Art Walk receptions to author signings. The shop also has embodied community by supporting and featuring local makers and West Seattle-themed merchandise. And it’s supported sustainability with reusable items for everyday living. (Plus, if in-person shopping is not your thing, Click! has long offered online shopping.)

Putting the shop on the market does not mean any immediate changes, Click! says: “While we are anticipating a transition period over the coming months, we’ll still be open regular hours.” That’s Wednesdays-Saturdays 11 am-4 pm and Sundays 10 am-4 pm. They’re also noting, “Please know that our crew (John included!) aren’t able to answer questions about the sale and that all inquiries will be directed to our broker.” She is Carrie Topacio (carrie@vantageseattle.com, 206.402.5567).