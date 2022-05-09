9 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday night photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE: The Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting that starts at 9:30 am includes possible votes on proposals related to police hiring. You can watch via Seattle Channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads this long-running weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

SOUND TRANSIT COMMUNITY ADVISORY GROUP: 5 pm online, the advisory group for the Duwamish/West Seattle leg of the light-rail expansion meets for the final time. Find the viewing link here.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 6 pm online, this is the monthly opportunity for questions and comments about West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment. Participation info is in our calendar listing.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), it’s the every-other-month general meeting of the community council for the Admiral area.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) and online, the monthly FCA board meeting welcomes community members. Here’s the agenda; here’s how to register to attend.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

See more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!