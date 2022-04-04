YOU CAN HELP: Benefit concert, crowdfunding for Yen Wor family

Next week, West Seattle’s psychedelic-country rocker Brent Amaker and his band The Rodeo perform a special hometown show to help the venue where it’s happening.

They’ll play at Yen Wor Village (2300 California SW) to help the family-owned restaurant/bar get through tough times. Not just COVID-restriction-related – this goes beyond that. There’s a crowdfunding campaign too, and as explained on that page, proprietors Gary and Wendy Wong have battled serious medical problems – for Gary, a life-threatening bout with COVID, followed by a stroke; for Wendy, a fall that led to broken bones and surgery. Both had pre-existing chronic illnesses, too. Now their sons are running the Yen Wor, and the business has needs too, from renovation to back rent. It’s been a West Seattle staple for more than 30 years and they hope to keep it going another 30, with help. On April 13th, the doors open at 6 pm – go sing karaoke! – and Brent Amaker and The Rodeo take the stage at 10. Donations will be accepted at the door.