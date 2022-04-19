Why Terminal 5 and other Seattle cargo docks are closed today

This morning, the Northwest Seaport Alliance sent out notices saying Terminal 5 and other Seattle cargo docks would be closed for a day, effective immediately, because of a longshore workers’ “24-hour stop work.” We’ve had messages out since then to find out why; this is the NWSA response:

The Port of Seattle and The Northwest Seaport Alliance have been made aware of a member of International Longshore & Warehouse Union Local 19 passing away at the Pier 86 grain facility. As is tradition after a member dies while at work, facilities in Seattle only will be closed for the remainder of the day, with shifts starting again tomorrow morning. We offer our deepest condolences to ILWU and the worker’s family and friends during this difficult time.

The Seattle Fire 911 log shows a medical call to that facility just after 7 am today.