WHALES: Orcas return to our area

April 22, 2022 12:12 pm
|      1 COMMENT
12:12 PM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for the tip: Transient orcas are back in the area, visible now from Alki (looking north) as they head southbound.

12:24 PM: Kersti says they’re now in Elliott Bay – see her comment below.

