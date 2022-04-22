WHALES: Orcas return to our area

12:12 PM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for the tip: Transient orcas are back in the area, visible now from Alki (looking north) as they head southbound.
12:24 PM: Kersti says they’re now in Elliott Bay – see her comment below.
They are in the bay proper, near black and red tanker
