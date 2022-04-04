WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Scenes from a stormy Monday, with warmer days ahead

(Photo by Dan Ciske)

After a day of alternating storm squalls and sunbreaks – wind, rain, even hail along the way – the National Weather Service‘s Wind Advisory alert has ended, and the weather should be settling down. We have a few photos to share from the day – above, surfing Brant at Constellation Park, photographed by Dan Ciske; below, a double rainbow seen from Don Armeni Boat Ramp:

That photo is from Stewart L.; thanks to everybody who sent a version of that view (which we saw too while in the area). Earlier in the morning, Brooke Gosztola caught a morning rainbow and whitecaps looking west across the Sound:

At times today, icy pellets coated the ground – or, as at Christopher Grupp‘s home, the deck:

For some, like the squirrel photographed by Rene Karn, there was nowhere to hide, just trees in which to try to take refuge:

The forecast brings some hope of warmer, calmer days – Wednesday and Thursday, the forecast is for some sunshine and highs possibly into the 60s.