WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another gunfire investigation

April 28, 2022 7:20 pm
7:20 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police are investigating another case of car-to-car gunfire right now – they’ve found “rifle casings” at two scenes, both in High Point, one on SW Graham and one on SW Morgan (both at the intersections with Lanham). No victims reported so far. Police are blocking traffic on SW Graham at 34th and to the east of there. Updates to come.

7:29 PM: Now police are saying there’s only one scene with casings, Graham/Lanham. According to dispatch, differing descriptions of the cars involved. (added) They’re also checking Sylvan/Holly.

