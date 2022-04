1:03 AM: Big SFD response to the 7900 block of 14th SW [map]. The fire’s already under control. Updates to come.

1:06 AM: Firefighters have told dispatch the fire appears “confined to the exterior” of the building.

1:12 AM: Crews have declared the fire “tapped” (out). The SFD investigator is being summoned to figure out what sparked it.