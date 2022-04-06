RETURNING: West Seattle YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day

Another annual event coming back for 2022 after a pandemic hiatus: Healthy Kids Day at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor). The Y has announced that it’s set for 10 am-1 pm Saturday, April 30th, at its main local branch, 3622 SW Snoqualmie in The Triangle. It’s a free event with activities for all ages, and membership is NOT required – it’s open to everyone. Here’s more info on what activities they’re planning – we expect more details as the event gets closer.