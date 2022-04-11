READER REPORT: West Seattle Scouts go undersea

The report and photo are from Troop 282‘s Jay Brock:

Springtime means more adventures to be had in the SCOUTdoors. Troop 282 and Troop 284 of West Seattle would like to congratulate 5 of their scouts for completing their Scuba Open Water Certification and their Scuba Diving Merit Badges. On Sunday Aprit 3rd these scouts joined a number of Scouting divers that now can do conservation projects on land as well as under the sea. It was no easy task for them while still in school. The had to complete 15 hours of online learning, a couple of classroom hours, several hours training in a pool and four dives in the open waters of Puget Sound. A big shout out goes to Duncan as the Dive Instructor and Seattle Scuba for the course.

Troop 282 meets on Tuesdays at 7:30 at West Side Presbyterian Church and Troop 284 meets on Mondays at 7:00 at Explorer West Middle School. Now is a great time to join and be part of the action.