PLAY BALL! First up to bat for DubSea Fish Sticks – job fair

That’s Mel Olson Stadium at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, where the DubSea Fish Sticks (aka the ex-Highline Bears) will play baseball starting in June. First, a job fair this Sunday! Here’s the announcement:

The DubSea Fish Sticks summer collegiate baseball team is holding a job fair Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Mel Olson Stadium inside King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park. The job fair will run from 1 pm-3 pm.

The team is currently looking to hire 20-30 part-time employees for the months of June and July. High school and college students are welcome to apply with select positions being available to those 15 years of age and older. There are select positions such as servers and security that do require the applicant to be 21 years of age or older.

The job fair will allow those interested in working for the Fish Sticks to find out more information about each position and apply on site. For those that are interested but cannot attend the job fair, they can apply online at GoFishSticks.com/jobs. Positions that are currently available include concessions, ticketing, game day operations, servers and security.

The DubSea Fish Sticks’ season begins on Saturday, June 4th, running through July 31st. They will host 27 different home shows (games) this summer at Mel Olson Stadium also known as The Fryer by fans. The team hosts upwards of 40 college players from around the country for the summer where they will play 48 games throughout the Pacific Northwest.

For more information on the DubSea Fish Sticks, you can visit GoFishSticks.com.