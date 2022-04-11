Need help getting around? SDOT announces ‘Ride Now’

People who are 65 and older and/or living with disabilities have a new transportation option this spring, announced today by the city:

SDOT has launched a new pilot program called Ride Now to provide free and discounted rides to transit stations and other nearby destinations that can be difficult to reach by transit only – specifically for older adults (65+) and people with disabilities and their caregivers. The goal of the program is to provide more accessible, convenient, and affordable transportation options for these community members. The pilot program will be active during the months of April and May 2022.

Eligible community members can request six $20 paper or digital vouchers per month to use for rides from Yellow Cab, Uber, or Lyft. Program participants can request these rides when they want them, no reservations required, and have an accessible ride come right to their door. Vouchers will work on trips that start or end within the city of Seattle, and riders can receive higher discounts off trips that connect to transit.

Eligible individuals include:

Older adults: Individuals aged 65 or older.

People with disabilities: Individuals with any type of disability that impacts their ability to access transit, including physical and cognitive disabilities.

Caregivers: Individuals who travel with the above eligible riders.