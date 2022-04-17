CORONAVIRUS: What’s up, what’s down in this week’s local trend check

COVID cases are up for a fourth week, while hospitalization and death rates are down. The weekend’s end brings our weekly check of key local numbers, via the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*37 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 535 new daily cases countywide (up from 384 when we checked a week ago)

*21 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 4 new hospitalizations daily (down from 5 a week ago)

*60 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 1 death daily (same as the two-week average last week)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*365 cases between 3/28 and 4/11, up from 134 between 3/13 and 3/27

*2 hospitalizations between 3/28 and 4/11, down from 3 between 3/13 and 3/27

*No deaths between 3/28 and 4/11, unchanged from between 3/13 and 3/27

And checking vaccination rates:

*80.7 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*85.4 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*48.1 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 87.7% completed initial series (up .2% from a week earlier), 52.2% have had a booster

98116 – 92.4% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 64.1% have had a booster

98126 – 83.3% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 54% have had a booster

98136 – 93.3% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 67% have had a booster

98146 – 82.7% completed initial series (up .2% from a week earlier), 47.1% have had a booster

VACCINATION AND TESTING, UPDATED HOURS: No pop-up clinics on the near-future schedule, so you can look for vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. If you want to get tested and don’t have a kit at home, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays), the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday), and the Curative van at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury, 8 am-noon Tuesday-Friday this week).