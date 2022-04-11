West Seattle, Washington

Brown water in North Delridge

April 11, 2022 7:50 pm
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

Thanks for the tip. Just in case you experienced it too – we’re told some neighbors near Dragonfly Park in North Delridge had discolored water this afternoon/evening. It was reported to Seattle Public Utilities, and believed to be the result of hydrant testing in the area – hydrant use can stir up the sediment, mostly rust, in the water pipes. (It happened so much in the mid-2010s, SPU did a West Seattle-wide “flush.”) If you ever notice discolored water, be sure to report it to SPU at this 24-hour number: 206-386-1800.

