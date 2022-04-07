BIZNOTE: Here’s what will replace Copper Coin

More than a month after Copper Coin closed, with only a simple note on the door that the 2329 California SW restaurant was “temporarily closed,” we finally have information about what’s happening there next. About a week into the closure, we reached proprietor Aaron Shepherd, who told us he was not ready to comment on what was happening but expected to have something to say soon. That was the last we heard from him. We eventually found a listing indicating Copper Coin had been up for sale for months, and the listing was marked “pending,” indicating a sale in progress. No indication of who would be taking it over – until today, when a liquor-license application revealed the new owners. We reached one of them, Tony Barbano, by phone this afternoon. They’re planning to open a restaurant called West Wings, specializing in, as you’d probably guess, wings. They have a background in the restaurant business, having operated Round Table Pizza in Burien for 15 years. They’re hoping to have West Wings open in July. Copper Coin was in operation for almost 9 1/2 years; two years after it opened, Shepherd and partners opened Coastline in The Junction.