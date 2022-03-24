WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 6 notes

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

CLOSURE REMINDER: As announced Wednesday, many Seattle Parks facilities are closed today for staff training.

BENEFIT BOOK FAIR: Continuing at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), mention Louisa Boren STEM K-8 when you make a purchase this week and they’ll get part of the proceeds.

HELP FILL ‘MASLOW’S CLOSET’: 6-9 pm benefit/donation drive at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) – see our preview for details.

THE WHALE TRAIL: Doors open at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 6:30 pm for The Whale Trail’s first in-person event in ~2 years, tonight at 7 – details in our preview.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

THEATER: ArtsWest‘s new play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” starts its second week tonight, 7:30 pm, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.

