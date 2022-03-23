YOU CAN HELP: Thursday event for ‘Maslow’s Closet’

In the spirit of Little Free Pantries, Libraries, etc., is Maslow’s Closet at Lafayette Elementary School in Admiral – and you can help it continue providing basics like food, clothes, and hygiene items to community members in need. Organizer and teacher Chelsea Gabzdyl, who created Maslow’s Closet while teaching at Concord International in South Park, says they’re accepting donated items as well as raising money with event tomorrow (Thursday, March 24th), 6-9 pm, at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

As the flyer notes, a percentage of proceeds from a special cocktail will go toward the project. If you can’t make it to the event, the flyer (see it here in PDF) has three other options for donating, including through Donors Choose and through the Lafayette PTA.