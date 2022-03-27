WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 notes

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROAD-WORK ALERT: From SDOT, installation of a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon for pedestrian saety is scheduled to continue today, 7 am-4 pm, at 16th Ave SW and SW Myrtle.

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE JAMBOREES: Baseball at Bar-S (6425 SW Admiral Way) 9 am-7 pm, softball at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) 2 pm-6 pm – more info in our calendar listing.

CHURCHES: Many West Seattle churches are continuing online services, with most resuming in-person too – here’s our weekly update on 20+ churches.

WEST MARGINAL CLEANUP: 10 am-noon, if you can spare some time, go join Erik and friends to finish what they started last weekend – meeting place and other details are in our preview.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM (WSB sponsor). (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

BENEFIT BOOK FAIR: Last day at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), mention Louisa Boren STEM K-8 when you make a purchase and they’ll get part of the proceeds.

BOOK AND MOVIES CLUB: Works by Willa Cather will be discussed by the West Seattle Classic Novels (and Movies) book club, meeting at 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – details in our calendar listing.

ARTSWEST MATINEE: ArtsWest‘s new play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” continues this afternoon, 3:00 pm, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: 3 pm to 5 pm, Silver Lining Duo plays folk music at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: New time, 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list on our calendar? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!